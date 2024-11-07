HC judgement on rule over 2 provisions of quick rentals Nov 14 - Dainikshiksha

HC judgement on rule over 2 provisions of quick rentals Nov 14

Dainikshiksha desk |

The High Court (HC) today set November 14 for pronouncing judgment on a rule that questioned the legality of two provisions - one giving quick rental power plants immunity from legal bindings and another regarding purchase or investment decisions.

"Hearing concluded, judgment on November 14," said the HC Division Bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Debasish Roy Chowdhury.

A HC division bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice AKM Rabiul
Hassan issued the rule on September 2, asking the authorities concerned to explain as to why those two provisions shall not be declared illegal.

The court passed that order after holding primary hearing on a writ filed by Dr
Shahdeen Malik and Tayeb-Ul-Islam Showrov.

Secretary of the legislative drafting wing of the Law Ministry, Finance Division secretary, secretary of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry and chairmen of Power Development Board and Petrobangla were asked to reply the rule.

Two Supreme Court lawyers filed the writ, challenging the legality of sections 9 and 6(2) of Power and Energy Quick Supply (Special Power) Act-2010.

Dr Yunus stresses youth confidence at Bose-Einstein Statistics - dainik shiksha Dr Yunus stresses youth confidence at Bose-Einstein Statistics SC to hear appeals on 27th BCS viva-voce - dainik shiksha SC to hear appeals on 27th BCS viva-voce TIB expresses concern over press freedom - dainik shiksha TIB expresses concern over press freedom DU students denounce Chhatra Dal poster campaign on campus - dainik shiksha DU students denounce Chhatra Dal poster campaign on campus Xi congratulates Trump, calls for the two countries to find the right way to get along in the new era - dainik shiksha Xi congratulates Trump, calls for the two countries to find the right way to get along in the new era Islamic Foundation gets new director general - dainik shiksha Islamic Foundation gets new director general Those giving Chhatra League publicity will face action - dainik shiksha Those giving Chhatra League publicity will face action Amu put on six day remand - dainik shiksha Amu put on six day remand please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0024659633636475