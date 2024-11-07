HC judgement on rule over 2 provisions of quick rentals Nov 14 - Dainikshiksha

The High Court (HC) today set November 14 for pronouncing judgment on a rule that questioned the legality of two provisions - one giving quick rental power plants immunity from legal bindings and another regarding purchase or investment decisions.

"Hearing concluded, judgment on November 14," said the HC Division Bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Debasish Roy Chowdhury.

A HC division bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice AKM Rabiul

Hassan issued the rule on September 2, asking the authorities concerned to explain as to why those two provisions shall not be declared illegal.

The court passed that order after holding primary hearing on a writ filed by Dr

Shahdeen Malik and Tayeb-Ul-Islam Showrov.

Secretary of the legislative drafting wing of the Law Ministry, Finance Division secretary, secretary of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry and chairmen of Power Development Board and Petrobangla were asked to reply the rule.

Two Supreme Court lawyers filed the writ, challenging the legality of sections 9 and 6(2) of Power and Energy Quick Supply (Special Power) Act-2010.