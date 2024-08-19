HC questions 15th amendment that scrapped caretaker govt system - Dainikshiksha

The High Court on Monday wanted to know from the government why the 15th amendment of the constitution, that scrapped the caretaker government system in 2011, would not be declared illegal.

The court also asked the government to explain why all the government’s action taken on the basis of the 15th amendment would not be declared illegal.

The bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Sashanka Shekhar Sarkar issued the rule after hearing a writ petition filed by five eminent citizens challenging the legality of the amendment made by the government of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The petitioners are — Badiul Alam Majumder, Tofail Ahmed, M Hafizuddin Khan, Md Jobirul Hoque Bhuiyan and Zahrah Rahman.source: newage