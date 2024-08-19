HC questions 15th amendment that scrapped caretaker govt system - Dainikshiksha

HC questions 15th amendment that scrapped caretaker govt system

Dainikshiksha Desk |

The High Court on Monday wanted to know from the government why the 15th amendment of the constitution, that scrapped the caretaker government system in 2011, would not be declared illegal. 

The court also asked the government to explain why all the government’s action taken on the basis of the 15th amendment would not be declared illegal.

The bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Sashanka Shekhar Sarkar issued the rule after hearing a writ petition filed by five eminent citizens challenging the legality of the amendment made by the government of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The petitioners are — Badiul Alam Majumder, Tofail Ahmed, M Hafizuddin Khan, Md Jobirul Hoque Bhuiyan and Zahrah Rahman.source: newage

‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market - dainik shiksha ‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market We must place youth, students at the heart of strategies: Dr. Yunus - dainik shiksha We must place youth, students at the heart of strategies: Dr. Yunus College student goes missing while swimming in Cox's Bazar beach - dainik shiksha College student goes missing while swimming in Cox's Bazar beach 2009 Pilkhana Massacre: Victim families accuse former leaders, call for Inquiry Commission - dainik shiksha 2009 Pilkhana Massacre: Victim families accuse former leaders, call for Inquiry Commission Govt to bear expenses for victims of violence during student movement - dainik shiksha Govt to bear expenses for victims of violence during student movement please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0025579929351807