Health workers, employed during pandemic, call for job security after four years of service - Dainikshiksha

A group of frontline workers employed during the COVID-19 pandemic staged a protest in front of the Health Directorate, urging the authorities to extend their employment contracts beyond December. The workers, saying that they served under “uncertain conditions” for the past four years, expressed concerns over their livelihood.

A.S.M. Shahjahan, one of the protesters, said, “In 2020, during the peak of the COVID crisis, we were hired on three-month contracts that were repeatedly extended. Now, after four years of service, we’re being told our jobs will end in December. We’ve worked under extreme uncertainty, and now we face unemployment. We’ve heard the positions will remain, but with reduced staff. All we ask is to keep our jobs.”

Zahid Hasan, a data entry operator, echoed similar frustration: “Many of us joined during the pandemic under short-term contracts. If we had known this would happen, we could have explored other job opportunities. After four years, we lack the experience or qualifications to find new work. I’ve contracted COVID-19 three times while working, and now I don’t know how to survive. I can’t even afford to drive a rickshaw.”

Sadiq Mohammad Wadud, from the HR and Emergency Response and Pandemic Preparedness (ERPP) department, highlighted the broader implications of the terminations: “We employed 1,154 workers during the pandemic, hiring them for their qualifications and abilities. Now, these workers face losing their livelihoods. We appeal to the Health Directorate to find alternative roles for them, ensuring they’re not left jobless.”

The protestors collectively demanded that the Health Directorate authorities retain their jobs beyond December 31.

Source: UNB