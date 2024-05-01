Heat wave may continue in parts of country - Dainikshiksha

Dainikshiksha Desk: Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping in parts of the country and it may continue, said a met office forecast for the next 72 hours beginning from 9am today.

"Very severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Jashore, Kushtia, Chuadanga, Pabna, Rajshahi, Bagerhat and Satkhira and severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Tangail, Faridpur, Gopalganj, Narayanganj, Noagaon, Sirajganj, Dinajpur and rest part of Khulna division", it said.

Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places, it said.



Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.



Country's maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded 43.8 degree Celsius at Jashore and minimum temperature today was recorded 22.7 degree Celsius at Dinajpur.



Country's maximum rainfall for the past 24 hours till 6 am today was recorded 53 millimeters at Sylhet.



Trough of low lies from West Bengal to the North-west Bay across southwestern part of Bangladesh.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country. Due to increase of moisture incursion, the discomfort may persist.The sun sets at 6.27 pm today and rises at 05.24 am tomorrow in the capital.