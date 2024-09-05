Higher Studie in England - Dainikshiksha

Educational institutions are the cornerstone of a nation's ability to develop skilled manpower. The presence of qualified professionals across all levels of societal development and cultural reform is key to ensuring overall socio-economic progress. This, in turn, fosters a higher quality of life for the population. England, a leading country within the UK (United Kingdom), stands at the forefront of Europe in these matters.

As home to some of the world's most prestigious universities, it is a prime destination for students aspiring to build successful careers. This comprehensive guide delves into the benefits of higher education in England, including the application process, study costs, and available scholarships.

Why England is a Great Destination for Higher Education



It is the universities of England that play a pivotal role in making the country the top choice for students seeking a career in education. Four English universities have consistently ranked in the top 10 of the QS World University Rankings. Among them, the University of Cambridge holds second place, followed closely by the University of Oxford. Imperial College London and University College London are ranked 6th and 9th, respectively.

England is considered a haven for international students, with London ranking as the top city for students in the QS Best Student Cities Ranking 2024. In addition to providing a world-class education, England offers a high standard of living, which foreign students can experience through attractive scholarship programs.

Prerequisites for Higher Education in England



A key requirement for admission to undergraduate programs is a minimum of 13 years of academic study, with upper secondary qualifications equivalent to UK A-levels or a National Diploma. Applicants must also meet the IELTS language proficiency requirement, with scores between 5.5 and 6.

For admission to top universities, a high school GPA of 80 to 95 percent is typically required. Those with results between 60 and 80 percent may still apply to mid-tier institutions. Some universities accept applications based on the medium of instruction (MOI) in English for the last completed degree, but in most cases, a strong IELTS score remains essential.

For graduate studies, an IELTS score of 6 to 6.5 is generally required, while pre-master programs may accept scores between 5.5 and 6. Direct postgraduate programs often demand scores between 6 and 7, though requirements may vary by institution. MBA applicants are typically expected to have 2 to 3 years of work experience, with an IELTS score of 6.5 to 7. Ph.D. programs also require a master's degree, with similar IELTS band score expectations.

Certain postgraduate programs may require additional entrance test scores, such as the GRE or GMAT, depending on the field of study.

Leading Universities and High-Demand Courses for Studying in England

The top English universities in the world

- University of Cambridge

- University of Oxford

- Imperial College London

- University College London

- University of Edinburgh

- University of Manchester

- King's College London

- London School of Economics and Political Science

- University of Bristol

- University of Warwick.

The subjects most chosen by students going to England

Law, Physiotherapy, Actuarial Science, Sports Management, psychology, Data Science, Medicine and Surgery, Computer Science, Business Studies, and Business Analytics.

Application Process for Universities in England

Colleges and universities in England typically open their admission process during three main periods: Summer (May to June), Autumn (September to October), and Spring (January to February). Regardless of the chosen admission season, students are advised to begin their application process 9 to 10 months before the start of the program.

For undergraduate courses, applications across the UK, including England, are submitted through the UCAS (Universities and Colleges Admission Service) platform. Applicants can complete their registration and upload the necessary documents online at https://www.ucas.com/undergraduate/applying-to-university.

For postgraduate courses, applications must be submitted individually through each university's website.

Required Documents for Admission



- Completed online application form

- Higher Secondary School diploma or equivalent, along with academic transcripts

- Medium of Instruction (MOI) Certificate (for certain universities)

- Valid passport

- National Identity Card

- Certificate of English proficiency (IELTS score)

- Personal statement

- Reference letter

- CV (if applicable).

Additional Documents for Postgraduate Applications

- Bachelor's degree certificate

- Work experience certificate (for MBA applicants)

- Entrance exam scores (GRE, GMAT, if applicable).

Additional Documents for Ph.D. Applications

- Certificates of graduation and post-graduation

- Research proposal

Receiving Offer Letter

The primary mode of communication between universities and applicants is email. After reviewing the submitted documents, universities will provide instructions, which may include requests for additional materials, entrance exams, or interviews.

If the evaluation is positive, the university will issue an offer letter, known as the Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS). This CAS is a prerequisite for applying for a student visa, which must be done within six months of receiving the CAS.

Applying for a Student Visa in England

To pursue long-term higher education in England, students must apply for a student visa, previously known as the Tier 4 student visa. Applicants must be at least 16 years old to be eligible.

The visa's duration depends on the length of the chosen course, with students typically allowed to stay in England for up to 5 years for degree-level programs, such as undergraduate or postgraduate studies.

Visa applications are submitted online through this link-

https://www.gov.uk/student-visa/apply-online

Applicants must upload all required documents during the application process. After submission, the completed form should be downloaded and printed.

Required Documents for Visa Application

- Printout of the completed online application form

- Proof of parental or guardian consent (for applicants under 18)

- Offer letter – CAS and accompanying visa letter, issued no more than six months before the application

- Valid passport with at least one blank page for the UK visa seal

- Proof of funds – covering tuition for the first year and living expenses for up to 9 months, with the amount depending on whether the applicant is studying in or outside London. The funds must remain in the account for at least 28 days.

Living Expenses for 9 Months (excluding tuition fees):

For cities outside London: GBP 1,334 per month (BDT 290,030), totaling GBP 12,006 (BDT 1,881,272) for nine months.

For London: GBP 1,023 per month (BDT 160,298), totaling GBP 9,207 (BDT 1,442,685) for nine months.

- Proof of student loan or sponsorship (if applicable)

- Tuberculosis test results

- Visa fee payment confirmation

- Previous educational qualification certificates and original mark sheets

- Proof of English language proficiency (IELTS score)

- Entrance test scores (GMAT, GRE) if applicable.

Visa Application Submission and Biometric Registration

Applicants must schedule an online appointment before submitting the application in person. This can be done by visiting the VFS website-

https://visa.vfsglobal.com/bgd/en/gbr/your-appointment. The interview date will be provided to the applicant via email.

Embassy Address: VFS Bangladesh Private Limited, Nafi Tower, 53, Gulshan Avenue, Gulshan-1, 7th Floor, Dhaka-1212.

On the scheduled date, original copies of all visa application documents must be submitted to the embassy. During the visit, the applicant’s photograph and fingerprints will be collected. A receipt will be issued upon visa fee payment, which must be presented when collecting the passport with the visa.

Visa Processing Time and Collection



The standard processing time for an England study visa is at least 3 working weeks, though delays may occur due to paperwork issues. For an additional fee, applicants can opt for expedited processing:

Priority Visa – processed within 5 working days after biometric submission.

Super Priority Visa – issued within 24 hours.

Visa Processing Costs



The student visa cost is GBP 490 (BDT 79,265). The priority visa fee is GBP 500 (BDT 78,347), while the super priority visa fee is GBP 800 (BDT 125,356).

An additional healthcare surcharge is required as part of the application, granting access to the National Health Service in England. The amount of this surcharge depends on the visa’s duration.

To calculate the exact cost, use this link:

https://www.immigration-health-surcharge.service.gov.uk/checker/type

Study and Living Costs in England

Generally, courses in humanities, arts, and general education are relatively inexpensive, while programs in medicine and engineering tend to be more costly. Postgraduate fees are typically higher than undergraduate fees, and the cost of MBA programs is high, similar to other countries.

The annual cost for a bachelor's degree ranges between GBP 10,000 and GBP 20,000, which is approximately BDT 1,566,943 to BDT 3,133,886. The average cost for postgraduate studies is GBP 12,000 to GBP 22,000 per year, or BDT 1,880,332 to BDT 3,447,275. For doctoral degrees, students should budget GBP 15,000 to GBP 24,000 (BDT 2,350,415 to BDT 3,760,663) annually, although most PhD programs are fully funded.

Living outside London is more budget-friendly. For a shared room, average housing costs are around GBP 554 (BDT 86,809) per month. Utility bills can range from GBP 40 to GBP 50 (BDT 6,268 to BDT 7,835) per month, while GBP 160 to GBP 200 (BDT 25,071 to BDT 31,339) should be allocated for food and household items. Mobile phone bills range between GBP 15 and GBP 50, or about BDT 2,351 to BDT 7,835. With a student travel pass, transportation costs around GBP 32 (BDT 5,014).

Scholarship Benefits in England



The Commonwealth Scholarship is a prestigious scholarship scheme across the UK and Europe, including England. Bangladeshi students, as part of the Commonwealth, can benefit from this scholarship, which provides full or partial funding for Master's or Doctoral degrees, covering tuition fees, airfare, and living allowances.

The British Council Great Scholarships are awarded to undergraduate or postgraduate students, valued at GBP 5,000 to GBP 25,000, which is approximately BDT 783,472 to BDT 3,917,358. These funds significantly cover the tuition fees.

The Chevening Scholarship is one of the fully funded programs, covering tuition fees, living expenses, and airfare. International students can apply for this scholarship to complete a one-year postgraduate course at top universities in England.

Part-Time Job Opportunities During Study



The employment benefits under the Tier 4 student visa include opportunities such as:

- Sabbatical Officer in the Student Union

- Various part-time jobs, except for professional athletes or sports coaches

- Students are permitted to engage in part-time work for up to 20 hours a week throughout the academic term and can switch to full-time work during holiday breaks.

- On-campus part-time jobs include library assistant, teaching assistant, lab assistant, campus guide for new students, and campus ambassador. Off-campus jobs include customer service representative, sales specialist, restaurant service assistant, and delivery assistant.

On average, students earn GBP 200 to GBP 500 (BDT 31,338 to BDT 78,347) per week. However, it's important to note that part-time jobs in the UK are subject to income tax and national insurance. Those earning more than GBP 1,042 (BDT 163,276) per month are required to pay income tax, while those earning over GBP 166 (BDT 26,012) per week must pay the insurance fee. Employers typically deduct these fees before paying them wages.

In a Nutshell

England is an ideal destination for higher education, offering world-renowned institutions, abundant job opportunities, and a high standard of living. However, the cost of education and living may pose a challenge. Scholarships are the best way to alleviate financial burdens. Excellent academic results and IELTS scores can open doors to these opportunities.

Additionally, the convenient location of the Visa Application Center in Dhaka offers a significant advantage. Maintaining a well-planned and uninterrupted process from application to visa approval is crucial for success.source: unb