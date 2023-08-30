Hillary Clinton urges support for Prof Yunus

Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton urged support for Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus in a social media post.

In her post on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook on Tuesday, Clinton attached the open letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asking for immediate suspension of the ‘current judicial proceedings against Prof Yunus’.

Stand with me and more than 160 other global leaders to support great humanitarian and Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus in his moment of need.

Join the movement to demand an end to his persecution. #protectyunushttps://t.co/lhnWwmEIl7— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 29, 2023

“Join the movement to demand an end to his persecution,” wrote Clinton, wife of former US president Bill Clinton.

A total of 104 Nobel Laureates and 79 other global figures, including Clinton, signed the letter dated August 27. US senator Dick Durbin echoed Clintons call in a post on X.

As the lead sponsor of a resolution awarding Muhammad Yunus the Congressional Gold Medal for helping the world's poor, I join these Nobel laureates in calling for an end to his harassment by the Bangladeshi government.

