Hilsa being exported upon “special request” from India for Durga Puja - Dainikshiksha

In response to a “special request” from India for the Durga Puja festival, the Ministry of Commerce has granted permission for the export of Hilsa fish, said Farida Akhter, adviser to the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters at the ministry, she clarified that the decision was made independently by the Ministry of Commerce in light of India’s request."The Ministry of Commerce has approved this export based on a specific request for Durga Puja. While they have acted on this request, I can’t impose any decision on them," she said.

The adviser further explained that the approval came from the Commerce Ministry, and that the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry has no direct involvement in this matter. "Our commitment remains strong to ensure that Hilsa fish remains available for the people of Bangladesh."

When asked if rising prices would discourage exports, she noted that if prices increase, they would certainly need to take action regarding that issue.

Responding to another question, she emphasized that it is not her responsibility to halt exports. "I can make a request, but I cannot enforce a ban," she said, reiterating that the authority to make decisions regarding exports or imports lies with the Ministry of Commerce.