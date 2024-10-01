Home adviser assures of finest Duraga Puja celebration this year - Dainikshiksha

Home Adviser Lt. Gen. Md. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (Retd.) has said that the celebration of this year’s Durga Puja, the largest festival of the Hindu community, would be the finest one in comparison to the previous years.

“The Durga Puja celebration of this time will be the best one compared to all the previous celebrations. We will take whatever measures are required to peacefully hold the festival,” he said.

Briefing newsmen after emerging out of the second meeting of the law and order affairs advisory council at the Home Ministry’s conference room, the Home Adviser said they have discussed the issue in the meeting and decided to take effective measures in holding the Durga Puja in the best possible way.

Jahangir has called for cooperation from all to this end.

All the members of the committee were present at the meeting.



The five-day long Durga Puja celebration will begin with the unveiling of the face of the deity and Kalparambho Puja on the day of Maha Sashthi on October 9 and it will end on October 13 with the immersion of the idols.source: bss