HSC exams: Girls again outshine boys in pass rates, GPA-5 achievement

HSC exams: Girls again outshine boys in pass rates, GPA-5 achievement

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Girls have once again outperformed boys in the HSC and equivalent examinations securing more GPA-5 scores and higher pass rate.

This year, the average pass rate in 11 education boards stood at 77.78%. Female students achieved a commendable pass rate of 79.95%, compared to 75.61% of male students.

In addition to their superior pass rates, girls also excelled in obtaining GPA-5. Out of a total of 145,911 students who achieved this highest grade, 80,933 were female, while 64,978 were male, demonstrating thee dedication and hard work of female students in their academic pursuits.

However, the overall average pass rate for this year has seen a slight decrease compared to last year’s 78.64%.

Despite this dip, the impressive performance of girls in both pass rates and GPA-5 awards continues to set a positive trend in the education sector.

source: UNB

