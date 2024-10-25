ICT gets five new prosecutors - Dainikshiksha

The government has appointed five new prosecutorsto the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), bringing the total number ofprosecutors to nine.

The newly-appointed five prosecutors are-- SM Moinul Karim, Md Nure Ershad

Siddiqui, Shaikh Mahdi, Tarek Abdullah and Tanvir Hasan Joha.Of the five, SM Moinul Karim and Md Nure Ershad have been appointed with the

status of Deputy Attorney General while the rest except Tanvir Hasan Johawill enjoy the status of Assistant Attorney General. Joha is a digitalforensic expert.



The solicitor wing of the Law and Justice Division issued a gazettenotification in this regard on October 24, saying the order will come intoeffect immediately.



The government on September 7 appointed four prosecutors, with Supreme Court

Advocate Muhammad Tajul Islam being made the Chief Prosecutor.



The three other prosecutors are Gazi Monawar Hossain Tamim, BM Sultan Mahmud

and Abdullah Al Noman.