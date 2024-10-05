Incessant rains throw life out of gear in Dhaka - Dainikshiksha

Incessant rains triggered waterlogging and traffic gridlocks in different parts of the capital on Saturday, disrupting normal life of its residents.

The rains, triggered by active monsoon, started at around 1 pm on Friday and continued through Saturday afternoon, inundating lanes in different areas, including at Green Road, Dhanmondi, Malibagh, Mouchak, New Market and Mirpur.

Assistant Meteorologist of Bangladesh Metrological Department Afroza Sultana said two millimeters rain was recorded in Dhaka while 66 mm in Sylhet from 6am to 9am today.The waterlogging led to nagging traffic jams in some parts of the capital although today is a weekly holiday.

As many of the private offices remain open on Saturday, office goers faced hurdle to reach their destinations due to lack of transports.

Due to active monsoon heavy rainfall is likely at places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barishal, Chattogram & Sylhet divisions in 24 hours commencing 9 am on Saturday, according to BMD.Due to heavy rainfall, landslide may occur at places over the hilly regions of Chattogram division, it said.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers, accompanied by temporary gusty winds, are likely at most places in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas, according to BMD’s latest weather bulletin.

A low-pressure area has formed over the North Bay of Bengal and adjacent coastal regions of Bangladesh. The monsoon is active over Bangladesh and moderate to strong over the North Bay.

Daytime temperatures are expected to remain nearly unchanged, while nighttime temperatures may fall slightly across the country, the bulletin added.