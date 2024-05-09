India wants to finance Bangladesh’s Teesta project: foreign minister - Dainikshiksha

India has expressed interest to finance Bangladesh’s Teesta project, foreign minister Hasan Mahmud said on Thursday.

‘You know we have taken on a big project on Teesta. India wants to finance this project. It will have to be implemented in line with our needs. We want to see our needs fulfilled,’ Foreign minister Hasan Mahmud told reporters after his meeting with Indian foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Thursday.

He made the remarks when asked whether they discussed the Teesta issue. ‘We have discussed the Teesta issue,’ the foreign minister said.

Regarding prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit to New Delhi, Hasan said the PM would definitely visit India.

‘Elections are underway in India. New government will be formed and then the date will be finalised for the visit,’ he said.

Asked whether the PM would go to India or China first, the foreign minister smiled and said Delhi was close to Bangladesh in terms of geographical distance.

Diplomatic sources indicate that PM Hasina’s visit to India is planned for early July if not possible at the end of June, after the conclusion of the neighbouring country’s election.

Pre-election surveys suggest a strong showing for the coalition led by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, who is widely anticipated to secure re-election.

In January, Modi extended warm congratulations to PM Hasina on her electoral victory, expressing hopes for the continued strengthening of the historically close ties between India and Bangladesh.

The last bilateral engagement between the two prime ministers occurred during the G-20 Leaders Summit in September 2023, where Bangladesh was a guest country.

Modi is expected to extend invitations to South Asian and BIMSTEC country leaders for his swearing-in ceremony, fostering regional cooperation.

Regarding border killings, the foreign minister said that there was no lack of willingness at the government and political levels to end border killings.

‘We have discussed the issue in detail. We have laid emphasis on the use of non-lethal weapons,’ Hasan said.

He said border forces have been instructed and they are using non-lethal weapons following the instructions.

However, the foreign minister said that non-lethal weapons work like lethal weapons when used in close proximity. ‘They have no lack of sincerity,’ he said.

Hasan said they also discussed people to people connectivity.

He said they have discussed cooperation from India to import hydropower from Nepal and Bhutan through India.

They also discussed ways to further easing the visa process so that people can move freely, strengthening people to people relations.source: newage