Inflation hits three-month high in October - Dainikshiksha

Inflation hits three-month high in October

Bangladesh's inflation rose 10.87 percent in October thanks to the soaring prices of foods, especially the staple rice and vegetables, according to data released from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) today. 

October inflation was the highest in three months after overall consumer prices grew 9.92 percent in September, and 10.49 percent in August this year. 

The BBS said food inflation hit 12.66 percent in October, up from 10.40 percent in September.

Non-food prices grew 9.34 percent in October, down from 9.5 percent a month ago, according to the BBS data.

Bangladesh has been grappling with persistent inflation for nearly two years.

Since March 2023, overall inflation has been above 9 percent, affecting low-income and fixed-income people in the country.

source: daily star

