Interim govt against AL’s protests for tomorrow - Dainikshiksha

Interim govt against AL’s protests for tomorrow

Dainikshiksha Desk |

The interim government will not permit the "fascist" Awami League to hold protests in Bangladesh tomorrow, said Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam.

"The Awami League in its current form is a fascist party. There is no way this fascist party will be allowed to hold protests in Bangladesh," Alam said in a Facebook post today.

He also warned against any attempts to organise rallies or processions under Sheikh Hasina's direction.

The interim government, he added, will prevent any threats to law and order.

AL has announced a programme at Shaheed Noor Hossain Square in Dhaka at 3:00pm tomorrow, to observe Shaheed Noor Hossain Day.

It is also scheduled to hold a protest march calling for the removal of anti-democratic forces and a return to democratic governance, according to a press release posted on the party's official Facebook page.

The party also urged members at district and sub-district levels to synchronise local events with this central programme.

 

