Iran says fired 200 missiles at Israel: state media - Dainikshiksha

Iran fired 200 missiles at Israel including hypersonic weapons for the first time, state TV reported Wednesday, a barrage that Israel vowed to make Tehran "pay" for.

Iranian media carried online footage of what they said were missiles being fired, which the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said were targeting "three military bases" around Tel Aviv and other bases.

The Revolutionary Guards said "90 percent" of the missiles "hit their targets" late Tuesday.

The Israeli military said Iran launched around 180 missiles at its territory, most of which were intercepted.

Iran in June 2023 unveiled an intermediate-range ballistic missile, capable of travelling at hypersonic speeds of up to 15 times the speed of sound.

Then-president Ebrahim Raisi said the weapon would boost Iran's "power of deterrence" and "bring peace and stability to the countries of the region".

Unlike conventional ballistic missiles, hypersonic ones fly on a trajectory low in the atmosphere, enabling them to reach their targets more quickly and with less chance of being intercepted by modern air defences.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran made a "big mistake" with its missile fire, which follows Israel killing Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah last week.

After the United States said it was discussing a joint response with Israel, Iran's chief of staff warned that Tehran would hit Israeli infrastructure if its territory is attacked.source: bss