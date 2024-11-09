Islamic Policy on International Relations - Dainikshiksha

Islamic policy on international relations, often termed Siyar in classical Islamic jurisprudence, was developed through the Qur'an, the Sunnah (practices of Prophet Muhammad), and further interpreted by Muslim scholars. Islamic international policy centers on justice, peace, cooperation, and respect for agreements. Here’s a closer look at these principles with examples from the Prophet Muhammad's life:

1. Justice and Fair Treatment: Islam emphasizes justice in all relationships, including international ones. In the Qur'an, God commands, "O you who believe! Stand out firmly for justice, as witnesses to Allah..." (Qur'an, 4:135). This principle guided the Prophet in his dealings with both Muslim and non-Muslim communities. He treated all parties fairly and did not discriminate in his judgments or treaties based on religion or tribe.

Example: After the Treaty of Hudaybiyyah (628 CE) with the Quraysh tribe, some Muslims felt it was unfair because it favored the Quraysh in several ways. However, the Prophet abided by the treaty’s terms, respecting the agreement despite personal and community objections, showing his commitment to fair dealings.

2. Peace as a Primary Objective: Islam highly values peace, encouraging Muslims to seek peaceful resolutions to conflict wherever possible. The Qur'an states, "If they incline toward peace, then incline to it [also] and rely upon Allah" (Qur'an, 8:61). Thus, Islam seeks to establish peace over hostilities unless the defense is necessary.

Example: The Prophet’s willingness to sign the Treaty of Hudaybiyyah was a testament to his desire for peace. Although the treaty's terms were seen as unfavorable to Muslims, the Prophet agreed, as he prioritized peace over conflict, believing that it would benefit both sides in the long run.

3. Respect for Treaties and Agreements: Islam commands respect for treaties, with the Qur'an instructing Muslims to uphold their commitments. “And fulfill [every] commitment. Indeed, the commitment is ever [that about which one will be] questioned” (Qur'an, 17:34). The Prophet consistently honored treaties, showing integrity in international dealings.

Example: When the Prophet signed a treaty with the Jewish tribes of Medina, he respected the terms and guaranteed their religious freedom. This document, known as the "Constitution of Medina," laid down mutual obligations and rights for Muslims and Jews, creating a peaceful coexistence framework.

4. Diplomacy and Communication: Prophet Muhammad actively engaged in diplomacy and communication to build alliances and prevent conflicts. He wrote letters to various rulers, including the Byzantine Emperor Heraclius, the Persian Emperor Khosrow II, and the rulers of Egypt and Abyssinia, inviting them to Islam but respecting their autonomy if they declined.

Example: When the Prophet sent letters to these leaders, he offered a peaceful invitation to Islam and emphasized that the message was for their benefit. This diplomatic approach allowed for respectful exchanges and helped establish early diplomatic relations between Muslim and non-Muslim states.

5. Mutual Cooperation for Common Good: Islam encourages cooperation in righteousness and piety (Qur'an, 5:2). This concept of cooperation extends to agreements and alliances that would benefit the community and enhance security and welfare, regardless of religious differences.

Example: In the early days of Islam, the Prophet participated in a pre-Islamic alliance, Hilf al-Fudul, which was formed to protect the rights of the oppressed in Mecca. Later, he praised the alliance, reflecting Islam’s encouragement of cooperation for just causes even outside the faith.

Certainly, there’s a deeper dimension to Islamic international relations in the example of Prophet Muhammad’s life, particularly in areas like the protection of minorities, humane treatment of enemies, and flexibility in the face of adversity. These provide valuable lessons on building respectful and peaceful relationships with diverse communities. Here’s a further look:

6. Protection of Minorities and Religious Freedom: Islamic policy strongly emphasizes the protection of minorities and their right to practice their beliefs. The Prophet upheld these values by protecting the rights of non-Muslims under his rule, allowing them freedom to follow their faith and customs. This respect for religious diversity is rooted in the Qur'an, which states, “There shall be no compulsion in [acceptance of] the religion” (Qur'an, 2:256).

Example: When the Prophet established the Constitution of Medina, he ensured that Jewish tribes were included as equal citizens of the city-state, granting them religious freedom and mutual defense against any external threat. This pioneering agreement laid a foundation for pluralism and tolerance in the Islamic state.

7. Humane Treatment of Enemies and Prisoners of War: Islamic teachings and the Prophet's practices emphasize humane treatment, even toward enemies, especially prisoners of war. The Qur'an instructs Muslims to treat prisoners kindly: “And they give food despite love for it to the needy, the orphan, and the captive” (Qur'an, 76:8). The Prophet exemplified this by treating captured enemies with respect, allowing them to pay for their release or earn freedom through services.

Example: After the Battle of Badr, the Prophet allowed prisoners who could teach ten Muslims to read and write to gain their freedom. This approach promoted knowledge while also treating prisoners with dignity. Additionally, at the conquest of Mecca, the Prophet famously forgave his former enemies, the Quraysh, granting them a general amnesty and saying, “Go, for you are free.” This showed remarkable mercy and willingness to start afresh.

8. Flexibility in Peace Treaties and Negotiations: Islamic policy in international relations includes flexibility and pragmatism to avoid unnecessary conflict. The Prophet demonstrated the importance of making concessions and prioritizing peace even when it seemed disadvantageous. The Qur’an acknowledges the necessity of making temporary alliances if they align with the ultimate goal of justice and peace.

Example: The Treaty of Hudaybiyyah is a clear example of this flexibility. Though some Muslims felt the terms were unfavorable (e.g., Muslims would have to return any Quraysh who fled to Medina), the Prophet agreed to them, prioritizing peace over pride or advantage. This decision ultimately led to more people entering Islam, showing the wisdom of patient diplomacy.

9. Maintaining Neutrality and Avoiding Unnecessary Conflict: The Prophet avoided unnecessary involvement in conflicts, emphasizing that Muslim leaders should maintain neutrality unless necessary. This principle in Islamic policy aims to protect Muslim interests and preserve peace as much as possible.

Example: When the Prophet received news of tension between two powerful tribes, the Aus and Khazraj, he mediated to prevent bloodshed. His efforts led to the end of hostilities and their acceptance of Islam, creating unity in Medina without violence. The Qur’an also encourages avoiding hostilities when possible: “And do not let the hatred of a people prevent you from being just” (Qur’an, 5:8).

10. Active Peace-Building and Conflict Resolution: Islamic policy emphasizes active peace-building, a step further than simply avoiding conflict. Muslims are encouraged to mediate, reconcile, and work toward mutual understanding. Prophet Muhammad often acted as a mediator, using his influence to establish peace treaties and end feuds among different tribes and communities.

Example: When the Prophet migrated to Medina, he brokered peace between the Ansar (Medinan residents) and Muhajirun (Meccan immigrants). This led to a brotherhood pact where each Medinan family took in a Meccan family as their own. This spirit of cooperation and harmony fostered a peaceful, unified community that could withstand external threats.

11. Inviting Islam with Wisdom and Respect: While the Prophet invited others to Islam, he did so with wisdom and respect, giving them the freedom to accept or decline. Islamic policy on relations with non-Muslim nations or communities emphasizes using respectful dialogue, persuasion, and the example of righteous conduct over force.

Example: The Prophet’s letter to the Christian ruler of Abyssinia, the Negus, invited him to Islam in a respectful manner without threats. When the Negus did not convert, the Prophet continued to show him respect, and the Negus eventually offered protection to Muslim refugees during a period of persecution in Mecca. This respectful relationship highlights how diplomatic engagement can strengthen international relations.

12. Engaging in Alliances Based on Mutual Benefit: Islamic policy on international relations allows alliances with non-Muslim states if they are beneficial and do not compromise Islamic values. Alliances can serve to protect the Muslim community and establish economic, cultural, and social connections that benefit all parties.

Example: The Prophet made a pact with the Christian tribe of Najran, ensuring protection and autonomy for them in exchange for a tax (jizya). This treaty allowed peaceful cohabitation and trade, illustrating that alliances with non-Muslims can be a part of Islamic foreign policy if they promote the greater good and do not lead to compromise on essential Islamic beliefs.

Conclusion: The principles of Islamic international relations, as demonstrated in the Prophet Muhammad's life, emphasize justice, peace, and respect for diversity. By treating others fairly, adhering to treaties, and striving for peaceful coexistence, Prophet Muhammad laid the groundwork for a model of international relations based on ethical conduct and respect for all humanity. His approach, balancing diplomacy, defense, and mutual benefit, is a model for contemporary Islamic foreign policy, encouraging nations to work toward peace and justice in their international dealings.

Lecturer, Rajshahi Cantonment Public School and College