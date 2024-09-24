Islamic University gets new VC - Dainikshiksha

Professor Nakib M Nasrullah, dean at law faculty of Dhaka University, has been appointed as the new vice-chancellor of Islamic University in Kushtia.

The government on Monday appointed him to the post for the next four years.

A gazette notification, signed by Md Shahinur Islam, deputy secretary at the Secondary and Higher Secondary Division of the Ministry of Education, was issued in this regard.

Prof Nakib M Nasrullah was appointed upon approval by the President and Chancellor of the university following Section-10 of Islamic University Act-1980.source: unb