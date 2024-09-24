Islamic University gets new VC - Dainikshiksha

Islamic University gets new VC

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Professor Nakib M Nasrullah, dean at law faculty of Dhaka University, has been appointed as the new vice-chancellor of Islamic University in Kushtia.

The government on Monday appointed him to the post for the next four years.

A gazette notification, signed by Md Shahinur Islam, deputy secretary at the Secondary and Higher Secondary Division of the Ministry of Education, was issued in this regard.

Prof Nakib M Nasrullah was appointed upon approval by the President and Chancellor of the university following Section-10 of Islamic University Act-1980.source: unb

Islamic University gets new VC - dainik shiksha Islamic University gets new VC Prof Yunus-Biden talks to be held on Tuesday - dainik shiksha Prof Yunus-Biden talks to be held on Tuesday RU urges students to file complaints about terrorist activities - dainik shiksha RU urges students to file complaints about terrorist activities ‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market - dainik shiksha ‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0049190521240234