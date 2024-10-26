Israel launches attack on Iran - Dainikshiksha

Israel announced the launch of ‘precise strikes’ on military targets in Iran on Saturday, in retaliation for attacks against it, as Iranian state media reported several explosions around the capital

‘In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel –- right now the Israel Defense Forces (Israeli military) is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran,’ the military said in a statement.

Israel had vowed, following Iran's October 1 missile attack, to hit back.

Since the deadliest attack in its history on October 7, 2023, Israel has been fighting Iran-backed Hamas in Gaza.

It has since broadened the scope of its operations to Lebanon, vowing to secure its northern border after nearly a year of cross-border attacks by Iran-backed Hezbollah.

‘Our defensive and offensive capabilities are fully mobilised,’ the Israeli military said in a statement.

Military spokesman Daniel Hagari in a separate statement called on the people to be ‘alert and vigilant’.

Iranian state television said Saturday ‘strong explosions’ were heard around the capital, though it did not specify the cause of the blasts.

‘Minutes ago, the sound of strong explosions were heard from around Tehran, the source of these sounds is not yet clear,’ a state TV presenter said.

An AFP reporter also heard the explosions.

Iranian media said no fire or explosions had been reported at a main oil refinery near Tehran.

Explosions

The United States said strikes by its ally Israel on military targets in Iran are ‘an exercise of self-defence’ following the attack earlier this month.

US National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett said the ‘targeted strikes on military targets’ are ‘an exercise of self-defence and in response to Iran's ballistic missile attack against Israel on October 1.’



In a possible indication of the scope of Saturday's strike, Syrian state news agency SANA said Syrian air defences had intercepted what it described as "hostile targets" near the capital city, Damascus.

‘Our anti-aircraft defence is confronting hostile targets in the skies around Damascus,’ SANA said on Telegram.

It also reported ‘sounds of explosions’ in the vicinity of Damascus, though the origin of those blasts was unclear.source: newage