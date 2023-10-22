Israel says killed 'terror operatives' in Jenin mosque air strike - Dainikshiksha

Israel said Sunday it had killed "terror operatives" from Hamas and Islamic Jihad in an air strike on a mosque in the West Bank's Jenin.

The strike hit the Al-Ansar mosque, which the Israeli military said "was used by the terrorists as a command centre to plan the attacks and as a base for their execution".

The Israeli military said those targeted had already carried out "several terror attacks over the last months, and were organising an additional imminent terror attack".

It said they were "neutralised", without giving details on the number killed in the strike or their identities.

The Palestinian health ministry said two men were killed in the Jenin strike.

Elsewhere in the West Bank, a Palestinian was killed during a military raid of Nablus and another was shot dead in Tubas, the health ministry said in a series of statements.

The Israeli army could not immediately provide information about the Nablus and Tubas incidents.

Dozens of Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli troops or settlers since October 7, when Hamas militants stormed into Israel and killed at least 1,400 people, most of them civilians, who were shot, mutilated or burnt to death, according to Israeli officials.

Israel has launched heavy bombardment of the Gaza Strip in retaliation, killing more than 4,300 people, mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.source: BSS