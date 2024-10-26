Israel strikes on Iran 'exercise of self-defense': US - Dainikshiksha

Israel strikes on Iran 'exercise of self-defense': US

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Israeli strikes on military targets in Iran are "an exercise of self-defense" following Tehran's ballistic missile attack earlier this month, the United States said late Friday, adding it was informed ahead of the strikes.

White House National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett said the "targeted strikes on military targets" are "an exercise of self-defense and in response to Iran's ballistic missile attack against Israel on October 1."

The United States was "informed beforehand and there is no US involvement," a US defense official told AFP, under the condition of anonymity.

The official did not say how far in advance the United States had been informed or what had been shared by Israel.

White House officials said in separate statements later that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had been briefed on the strikes and would continue to receive updates from their national security teams.source: bss

