JBCCI elects new Board for 2024-2026 - Dainikshiksha

Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JBCCI) has elected a 16-member Board of Directors for the term 2024-2026 with Tareq Rafi Bhuiyan (Jun) as its President.

The election was held on October 27 and November 6, said a press release today.

Tareq Rafi Bhuiyan (Jun) has been elected as the President of JBCCI. He is the Managing Director of New Vision Solutions Limited. He has been the Secretary General of JBCCI for three consecutive terms.

Maria Howlader FCA has been elected as the first female Secretary General of JBCCI. She has also been re-elected as a Board Member for two consecutive terms.

Kenji Kimura has been elected as the Treasurer of JBCCI. He is the Chief Representative of MUFG Bank Dhaka Office, which is the largest Bank in Japan and a member of Mitsubishi Group.

Out of a group of 313 members, including 71 Japanese member companies, the voting process saw a notable turnout of 61.98 percent.