JnU in turmoil over decision to install Khaleda Zia’s 'mural' - Dainikshiksha

A section of the student body of Jagannath University is directly opposing a decision to install a mural of former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia by the current university administration. Students have expressed opposition to any form of "cult worship" on campus, which they believe the mural represents. The university’s Public Relations Office has clarified in a statement that it is not a mural but a plaque featuring her image.

On Tuesday at noon, a group of students held a press conference at the Jagannath University Shaheed Minar regarding the installation of the plaque and mural. During the press conference, they announced that if the university administration does not revoke the decision, they will begin a petition on Wednesday to gather signatures opposing the installation. They plan to submit this petition along with a formal complaint to the Education Advisor on Sunday. Additionally, they threatened to take more stringent measures if their demands are not met.

In a written statement at the press conference, AKM Rakib, a student from the 13th batch of the Botany Department, said, “We have recently known that the university administration has decided to install an 11-foot-tall mural of former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia on October 20, at the Jagannath University Day. However, the administration is instead following the path set by Hasina, who popularized the practice of installing murals for self-promotion. We believe the university administration is using this form of cult worship for political gain.”

Among those present at the press conference were Farhad Hossain from the 13th batch of the English Department, Sorna Akter Ria from the 16th batch of the Public Administration Department, and Sifat Hasan Sakib from the 17th batch of the English Department.

In response, Proctor Professor Dr. Muhammad Tajamul Haque said, “There will only be a small plaque in front of the administrative building, and it will not be a mural. If the person for whom the plaque is being installed were aware of the controversy, she would likely feel hurt herself.”

Professor Dr. Roich Uddin, Coordinator of the Jagannath University Student Affairs Committee from the Islamic Studies Department, stated, “I am personally against the culture of murals. In our university, this will not be a mural, but simply a plaque featuring an image.”

source: UNB