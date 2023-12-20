JnU Teachers Association Election: Dr Zakir elected new president, Dr Mashrik Hasan general secretary - Dainikshiksha

Jagannath University’s Professor of Marketing Dr Md. Zakir Hossain has been elected the president of Jagannath University Teachers’ Associations.

At the Executive Council Election 2024, held on Tuesday, Professor Dr Md Zakir Hossain got 256 votes.

Sheikh Mashrik Hasan, associate professor of Finance Department, has been elected the general secretary after getting 257 votes.

Voting for this election was held on Tuesday (December 19) from 9 am to 2:30 pm at the central auditorium of the university.

After counting the votes, the Chief Election Commissioner, Professor Dr. Md. Sagir Hossain Khandkar declared the result.

In addition, the professor of the Department of English, Md. Momin Uddin has been elected as vice president, Associate Professor of the Department of Management Studies, Md. Miraj Hossain as treasurer and Associate Professor of the Department of Social Work, Md. Mohsin Reza has been elected as the Joint Secretary.

The other elected members of JnUTA are Professor Dr. A.K.M. Lutfar Rahman, Professor Dr. Md. Abul Hossain, Dr. A M M Golam Adam, Professor Dr. Farhana Zaman, Associate Professor Shamima Akhter, Associate Professor Md. Ashraful Islam, Prof. Dr. Ainul Islam, Prof. Dr. Shamsun Nahar, Professor Dr. Md. Abdullah Mahfuz and Professor Dr. Md. Anwar Hossain.source: unb