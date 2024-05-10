Job opportunities for STEM graduates will increase by 8% by 2029, study says - Dainikshiksha

The employment scope for students who pass Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) will increase by 8% by 2029, according to a study released on Wednesday.

The scope of job opportunities for students who pass from STEM background will be more than in other disciplines in the next decade, according to data from the USA-based Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) 2019-2029

Though employment facilities for Bangladeshi STEM degree holders have increased due to the growth of IT, access to employment for women in this field is much less than men, it said.

This was disclosed at the launching ceremony of a study titled ‘SheSTEM Business Case’ organized in collaboration with the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Bangladesh, at a hotel in the capital on Wednesday.

In Bangladesh, women’s portion in STEM is only 14%, which is indicative of gender discrimination along with workplace discrimination. It is considered as the major obstacle to achieving inclusive economic development.

In Bangladesh, the underrepresentation of women in STEM fields is a significant challenge, with only 14% female participation in such roles.

This gap not only reflects gender disparities in education and the workforce but also impacts the country’s potential for inclusive economic development.

On behalf of SheSTEM, a survey was conducted among 700 students, faculty members and alumni from January to March this year (2024).

According to the study, there may be 3.7% rise regarding job facility for graduates from other disciplines in 2019-29.

But women’s representation in STEM professions is less worldwide though there is a possibility for them. There are 28% women graduates in engineering and 22% in artificial intelligence.

Despite expansion in technology sector worldwide, women portion in this sector is less than one-third percent. In case of Bangladesh, this rate is less than 1.5%, said the survey.

Attending the event as the chief guest, State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and IT Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, “Today marks an important milestone as we embrace our country's Vision 2041, focusing on transforming Bangladesh into a 'Smart Bangladesh.' This vision is not just about economic growth but about fostering a smart society and smart economy where every citizen, especially women, plays a vital role.”

“It is important for us to remember that half of the total population is women, so if women lag behind in this sector, the country will never be fully developed in the age of technology”.

He hoped that the SheSTEM initiative will serve as a roadmap for our universities, industry leaders, and policymakers to foster an environment conducive to the success of women in STEM.

Kingdom of the Netherlands Ambassador to Bangladesh Irma Van Dueren hoped that it will create the scope and environment, where girls and women will pursue their careers in STEM field and contribute equally to create the SMART Bangladesh.

Meenara Khondker, Business Consultant, LightCastle Partners, moderated the event.

SheSTEM is a consortium-driven project aimed at creating skills on science and technology for women and paving the way for their employment.

Besides, it holds advocacy on enhancing skills for women at different universities and expansion of their employment facilities.

Source: UNB