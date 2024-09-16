Journalists Mozammel Babu, Shyamal Dutta held in Mymensingh while trying to cross the border into India - Dainikshiksha

Four people, including the managing director of Ekattor TV, Mozammel Babu, and the editor of Bhorer Kagoj, Shyamal Dutta, have been apprehended by locals while attempting to cross the border into India through the Dhobaura border in Mymensingh.

Locals apprehended them in the border area and handed them over to the Dhobaura Police Station on Sunday night. Dhobaura police station Officer-in-Charge Chan Mia confirmed the matter.

Police reported that they arrived at the Dhobaura border in a private car at night with the intent of illegally crossing the border. Upon realizing this, the locals held four individuals, including Ekattor TV's managing director Mozammel Haque Babu, Bhorer Kagoj newspaper editor Shyamal Dutta, senior reporter of Ekattor TV Mahbubur Rahman, and the private car's driver Selim.

Earlier, on August 6, Shyamal Dutta, along with his wife and daughter, was sent back from the immigration while trying to enter India through Akhaura in Brahmanbaria.