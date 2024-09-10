Joy demands arrest of killers of former leader of Chhatra League in Rajshahi - Dainikshiksha

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina’s son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, on Monday demanded immediate arrest and exemplary punishment of the killers of Abdullah Al Masud, a former leader of Chhatra League at Rajshahi University.

Masud came under attack at Binodpur bazar adjacent to Rajshahi University on Saturday night, he was critically injured before being handed over to the police station. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at around 12:30am.

Joy, the former ICT Adviser of ousted PM Hasina, in his verified facebook post alleged that attackers had amputated one of Masud’s legs in 2014 while he was the student of Rajshahi University. Then the veins of the remaining arms and legs were also cut.

Masud became the father of a baby girl on September 3.

Joy mentioned that Masud went to the pharmacy next to the house in Rajshahi to get medicine for his new born daughter. And there he came under the brutal attack.

“At the time of his death he asked for a drop of water, but he did not get it," Joy alleged in the post.



