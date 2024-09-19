JU gets new Pro-VCs, Treasurer - Dainikshiksha

JU gets new Pro-VCs, Treasurer

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Jahangirnagar University (JU) got two new pro-Vice-Chancellors and a Treasurer yesterday.

Prof Dr. M. Mahfuzur Rahman of Botany Department, Prof Dr. Sohel Ahmed of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Department and Prof Dr. M Abdur Rab of Mathematics Department have been appointed as pro-VC (Education), Pro-VC (Administration) and treasurer respectively.

The Ministry of Education has issued separate notifications in this regard.

According to Section 13 (1) and 14(1) of Jahangirnagar University Act 1973, President Mohammed Shahabuddin, also chancellor of the university, appointed them for the next four years, stated the notification.source: bss

