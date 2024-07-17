JU hall provost resigns after ‘BCL attack on quota protestors’ - Dainikshiksha

Provost of Bishwakabi Rabindranath Tagore of Jahangirnagar University resigned from the post following an attack on quota protestors allegedly by Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists in the early hours on Monday.

Students of the university who are staging demonstrations demanding reform of quota system alleged that the leaders and workers of Chhatra League prevented four residents of the dormitory from joining an anti-quota procession that started at 11:30 pm and checked their mobile phones in the presence of the provost of the hall Professor Nazmul Hasan Talukder.

The protestors were parading the halls of the university with a protest procession and when they were passing the road adjacent to the Rabindranath Tagore hall of the university some BCL leaders attacked the protesters, leaving at least five of the agitators injured, they alleged.

The injured included Ahsan Labib, Sohagi Samia, Tauhid Siam and Mehrab Sifat. A security personnel was reportedly injured in the attack.

Among them, Ahsan Labib has been sent to University Medical Center while Sohagi Samia has been sent to Enam Medical College Hospital for primary treatment.

After the incident, Vice Chancellor (Education) Mustafa Firoz and some teachers on behalf of the administration came to visit the spot.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor assured to take appropriate action through investigation and assured that he will sit with the protesting students at 11 am.source: unb