JU restores fully residential feature by removing ‘Ganoroom’ - Dainikshiksha

Jahangirnagar University reportedly regained its residential status right from the start of a new session on Sunday by removing so-called ‘ganorooms’ from halls of residence.

According to the university officials, there are 1,825 undergraduate students enrolled across six faculties and three institutions for the 2023-24 session.

Newcomers have been attached to the existing 22 residence halls, which are now fully equipped with residential facilities, the officials added.

Following allotment lists, the newly decorated halls were quickly filled with freshers arriving from different parts of the country.

‘I am very excited. It’s thrilling to start this new chapter of my life on such a beautiful campus with a rich history and excellent facilities,’ said Maisa Mehzabin Shutonu, a resident of Pritilata Hall.

Earlier, six 10-storey residence halls, three for males and three for females, with a capacity of 6,000 students were built under the JU Further Development Project 2022 to restore the university’s residential status. Currently, there are about 15,000 seats available at 22 halls.

Prior to the project, about 4,000 out of 14,759 students were deprived of accommodation, and were living in overcrowded conditions that led to the emergence of so-called ‘ganorooms’.

For the past decade, these ganorooms have become a nightmare for freshers, plagued by issues like unhealthy living conditions and bullying.

With little oversight from authorities, politically backed student groups often exploited vulnerability of new students to their own advantage, subjecting them to harassment and various forms of mistreatment.



Due to space constraints, freshers often had to keep their clothes, certificates, and important documents in trunks outside their rooms, risking losing everything.

Students reported that many non-students and recent graduates, often politically affiliated, were living in the halls of residence.

Moreover, the so-called ‘guestroom’ was rarely used for guests and was mostly utilised for political activities.

On Sunday, university officials were seen repurposing spaces previously designated as ‘ganorooms’—mainly TV rooms and common rooms—back to their original functions.

Rezaul Rakib, provost of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall, said, ‘Each student has been provided with a room that includes a bed, table, and shelf to ensure proper residential facilities for the freshers. We are also vigilant about any form of harassment.’

JU vice-chancellor Mahammad Kamrul Ahsan said, ‘We are ensuring that freshers are not placed in overcrowded conditions. We are committed to maintaining high standards in both academic and residential life.’

Claiming the university is now entirely residential, the VC added, ‘We will not tolerate any ragging or other forms of harassment.’