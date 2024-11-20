JU students stage blockade over Afsana's death - Dainikshiksha

A section of students of Jahangirnagar University on Wednesday locked the university's main gate and staged a sit-in there to protest the death of Afsana Karim Rachi, a first-year student, in a campus accident.

Afsana, a marketing department student, died on Tuesday after being hit by a battery-run rickshaw near the arts building of the campus.

The protest is being held by students of 53 batch and the protesters vowed to continue it until the authorities accept their 8-point demands, including punishment to the culprit and ensuring safety of the students on the campus.

No vehicle is being allowed to move in and out of the campus during the protest.