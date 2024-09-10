Jubo League man flee from police custody in Chattogram: OC among 4 withdrawn - Dainikshiksha

Jubo League man flee from police custody in Chattogram: OC among 4 withdrawn

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Four policemen including an officer-in-charge of Lohagara Police Station, Rashedul Islam, were withdrawn and attached to the district police lines after a Jubo League activist escaped from police custody.

Additional Superintendent of Chattogram Police Abu Taiyab Md Arif, said Jubo League activist Saiful Islam was arrested from Bahadurpara in Lohagara upazila early Monday.

But he managed to escape from police custody.

Rashedul Islam, said some 30 people brought Saiful to the police station and tried to beat him up.

When the on duty constable was busy driving the agitated people out, Saiful managed to flee the scene.

However, a new officer-in-charge has been appointed at the police station.source: unb

Sikkhok Somaj for changing teacher's recruitment process - dainik shiksha Sikkhok Somaj for changing teacher's recruitment process Typhoon Yagi leaves 63 dead, 40 missing in Vietnam - dainik shiksha Typhoon Yagi leaves 63 dead, 40 missing in Vietnam Eager to work with Prof Yunus-led interim government: US - dainik shiksha Eager to work with Prof Yunus-led interim government: US Jubo League man flee from police custody in Chattogram: OC among 4 withdrawn - dainik shiksha Jubo League man flee from police custody in Chattogram: OC among 4 withdrawn ‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market - dainik shiksha ‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0045220851898193