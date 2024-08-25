Kake International Speech Contest held - Dainikshiksha

The 14th Kake International Speech Contest 2024 in collaboration with the Embassy of Japan was held at Green Landmark Tower in the city on Sunday (25 August).

The theme for this year's contest was ‘The Japan I Know,’ which aims to celebrate and explore the diverse cultural, societal, and historical facets of Japan as perceived by participants from various backgrounds and institutes.

The event has featured participants from different walks of life who will share their perspectives on Japan, contributing to a vibrant exchange of ideas and insights.

Director of Department for International Affairs Kake Educational Institution Fumitsugu Otsuki said there are 20 Bangladeshi students studying at Kake Educational Institution. They are all working very hard at their studies, and we are confident that they will become a bridge between Bangladesh and Japan in the future and contribute to the development of both countries.

He added that we have introduced the three universities of our school on the DVD. Although it is not included in the DVD, from April next year, Okayama University of Science, which is run by our institution, will start a Distance Education Course.

This is an educational program that allows students to obtain a degree from Okayama University of Science while living in Bangladesh, and after graduation, the school will strongly support them in finding employment at Japanese companies. We are distributing flyers today, and those attending today's contest will be exempt from the admission fee of the Distance Education Course, he added.