Light to moderate rain likely over country - Dainikshiksha

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over three divisions and at one or two places over five divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over earlier three divisions.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Khulna, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over Khulna, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions," said a met office forecast for the next 24 hours begins from 9am today.

Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, it added.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through Punjab, Horiyana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, the West Bengal to Assam and across the central part of Bangladesh.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over the North Bay.

Country's maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded 36.5 degree Celsius at Chuadanga district and today's minimum temperature 24.0 degree Celsius was recorded at Bandarban district.

Maximum rainfall, for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today, 43 millimeters (mm) was recorded at Cox's Bazar district. The sun sets at 6.45pm today and rises at 05.26am tomorrow in the capital.source: bss