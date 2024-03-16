Locals taking matters into their own hands as police fail to act on complaint against CU BCL unit - Dainikshiksha

Locals in Hathazari have blocked the road out of Gate No. 1 and the Rail Crossing area of Chattogram University (CU) following an altercation with activists of ruling party student front Bangladesh Chhatra League's (BCL) CU unit.

CFC, a sub-group of CU BCL, blocked the main gate of the university over the incident today.

Tensions have been boiling over since Tuesday, when a chase and counter-chase took place between the CU BCL and locals following an altercation involving a local AL leader and BCL activists.

Following the tense situation, some agitated locals are now targeting and attacking general students of the university, reports our Chattogram correspondent.

Shahadat Hossain and Mayeesha (surname unknown), two students of the 2018-19 batch, were beaten up this afternoon in such an instance.

Locals alleged that the administration did not take any action over Tuesday's incident.

Locals said that when they went to file a case with Hathazari Police Station over Tuesday's incident, the case was not filed. No action has been taken against the students of the university involved, so they blocked the road in protest, they alleged.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bakhtiar Uddin, a local and also the president of Ward No. 2 Awami League of Fatehpur Union, was hit by a motorcycle of a university student at Gate No. 2 of the university.

An altercation ensued between Bakhtiar and the student. Bakhtiar also had an altercation with a BCL activist of the university who was present on the spot. At that time, there was a clash between Bakhtiar and BCL activists. Three people were injured.

It has been alleged that the students were beaten up in the wake of the incident.

Additional police have been deployed at Gate No. 2 of the university, said Rokon Uddin, Assistant Proctor of CU.