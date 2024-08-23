Lt. Gen. (retd) Abdul Hafiz appointed as Special Assistant to CA - Dainikshiksha

Lieutenant General (retd) Abdul Hafiz has been appointed as the Special Assistant to Chief Adviser (CA) to the interim government Professor Muhammad Yunus.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a gazette notification to this end yesterday.

Abdul Hafiz will provide necessary support to the Chief Adviser by performing his duty on defense and national reconciliation affairs.

The status of the Special Assistant will be equivalent to an adviser of the government. He will get salary and enjoy other benefits equal to that of an adviser.source: bss