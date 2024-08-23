Lt. Gen. (retd) Abdul Hafiz appointed as Special Assistant to CA - Dainikshiksha

Lt. Gen. (retd) Abdul Hafiz appointed as Special Assistant to CA

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Lieutenant General (retd) Abdul Hafiz has been appointed as the Special Assistant to Chief Adviser (CA) to the interim government Professor Muhammad Yunus.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a gazette notification to this end yesterday.

Abdul Hafiz will provide necessary support to the Chief Adviser by performing his duty on defense and national reconciliation affairs.

The status of the Special Assistant will be equivalent to an adviser of the government. He will get salary and enjoy other benefits equal to that of an adviser.source: bss

‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market - dainik shiksha ‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market Back to class after a student-led revolution - dainik shiksha Back to class after a student-led revolution KUET classes to resume on Aug 25 - dainik shiksha KUET classes to resume on Aug 25 HC questions 15th amendment that scrapped caretaker govt system - dainik shiksha HC questions 15th amendment that scrapped caretaker govt system New curriculum is not implementable: education adviser - dainik shiksha New curriculum is not implementable: education adviser please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.002647876739502