Lt Tanjim killing: RAB arrests one more accused from Cox's Bazar - Dainikshiksha

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-15) arrested one more key suspect over the killing of Lt Tanjim Sarwar Nirjon of the Bangladesh Army.

The accused, Md. Sadek (41), was arrested during a joint operation conducted by RAB-15 and other law enforcement agencies in Fasiakhali under Chakaria Police Station in Cox’s Bazar early Friday.

Md Abul Kalam Chowdhury, Additional Superintendent of Police and Senior Assistant Director (Law and Media) of RAB-15, confirmed the matter on Friday.

Acting on secret information, the joint force launched a raid around 2:15 am and arrestedSadek, one of the named suspects in the murder case. Sadek, the son of Md. Khairuzzaman, a resident of Fasiakhali, admitted his involvement in the killing during primary interrogation, according to RAB officials.

Following his arrest, Sadek was handed over to Chakaria Police Station for further legal proceedings. RAB has been actively pursuing all those involved in the case, and efforts to bring the remaining suspects to justice are ongoing.