Lutfey Siddiqi arrives in Dhaka - Dainikshiksha

The Chief Advisor’s Special Envoy for International Affairs and Advisor Lutfey Siddiqi arrived in Dhaka on Monday morning.

He said, “I am very excited to be here and receive my brief from the Chief Advisor in person on Monday morning.”

I’m grateful for the warm welcome from everyone from all walks of life -including on social media-and their enthusiasm to work together in the spirit of forward-looking positivity, inclusivity and delivery.

In order to foster inward investments, nurture a program of relationships with foreign investors at the highest level, promote what we offer, and help shape our economic reform agenda from that perspective, I need to do a lot of listening.

I look forward to engaging with a lot of people in the next few weeks to listen to their views and brainstorm some ideas.

Beyond economic diplomacy with the private sector and in economic forums, I will also be speaking to my fellow Advisors to see if I can assist with any of their priorities, utilising my international network.

It’s wonderful to be part of the team and have the opportunity to play mid-fielder, striker or defender when it comes to international affairs, depending on what the team needs at any point in time."