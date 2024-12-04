Mahfuj seeks UK support to bring back laundered money - Dainikshiksha

Adviser Mahfuj Alam on Wednesday sought the support of the United Kingdom to bring back the laundered money from the country to home and run the economy that was left in fragile condition by the past autocratic regime.

“Laundered money has gone from our land to your land. We want that money back to run our economy,” Mahfuj told Sarah Cooke, the British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, when the latter called on him at his office in Tejgaon, Dhaka.

Mahfuj explained to the High Commissioner the efforts of the government to create a national consensus on various issues, including the election process.

“It’s our revolution, and we have to protect it,” he said.

“The ideals of the July Revolution were basically dignity. Bangladeshi people did not have dignity for many years. So, they have kind of an emotional attachment to this revolution,” he said. They also fought for equality and justice.



High Commissioner Cooke highlighted the challenge ahead of the Interim Government and the UK support to the Interim Government’s work to create a pathway to an inclusive democratic future in Bangladesh.

Mahfuj raised the issue of a fresh travel alert that drew widespread attention on Tuesday.

High Commissioner Cooke cited a Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office report to inform the adviser that the UK constantly reviews travel advice for each country to ensure it includes up to date information and advice on the most relevant issues for British people visiting or living here.