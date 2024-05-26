Medical colleges seek solution to ongoing student crisis in the admission process - Dainikshiksha

State Minister for Health Affairs Dr. Rokeya Sultana has said the government will not compromise with quality thriving in the medical education sector and would take timely measures to address the challenges of the ongoing student crisis in the admission process.

"No one or organisation should do any work if quality is not maintained," Sultana said

She said this in a discussion programme titled "Improving the quality of private health education and dealing with the challenges of the ongoing student crisis in the admission process" where eminent persons from the Ministry of Health and principals and experts of private medical colleges were present.

Bangladesh Private Medical College Association (BPMCA) organized the programme in CIRDAP Auditorium of the capital.

Addressing the challenges of the ongoing student crisis in the admission process, she said "Automation is not a new system, it was there during the Pakistan period as well. Due to this method, many people are facing problems in admission. I am a victim of it myself. Due to this automation I could not get admission in Dhaka Medical College."

She also sought the quality in teaching methods and hospital management to serve the country in the larger picture.

Former Foreign minister and chairman of Standing Committee on Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. A. K.M Abdul Momen said the quality of doctors in our hospital is good. People's trust should be brought to the hospital, competition should be increased. People will reciprocate if the quality of treatment increases.

BPMCA president Mubin Khan said, "The blueprint has been laid to destroy the private medical college sector. Remember—it's hard to build an institution, it's easy to destroy it. Students will be admitted according to their choice.

In the academic year 2022-2023 where the number of applications was 15, 1 person was absent for interview and there were no empty seats. But on the other hand, 4 seats are found vacant for academic year 2023 to 2024. Similarly, according to the data of Zahurul Medical College, a private educational institution in Kishoreganj, in the academic year 2023-2024, the number of applications was 14, but only one participated in the interview. In the academic year 2022-2023, there were 2 students who were admitted under the irregular quota in the previous year, but this year the number is zero.

They said this picture is not only of the private medical college in the capital Dhaka but also the medical college of all the districts in Bangladesh.

The discussion also stressed that a road map has been prepared and steps have been taken to quickly implement it by discussing what needs to be done to meet the challenges of the ongoing student crisis in the quality improvement and admission process of private medical education in Bangladesh.