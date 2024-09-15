Meeting with Chief Adviser Yunus: US extends support for fostering inclusive growth, institution building in Bangladesh - Dainikshiksha

The visiting US delegation on Sunday met Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and affirmed their dedication to fostering inclusive economic growth, institution building, and development to benefit the people of Bangladesh.

“As Bangladesh looks to chart a more equitable and inclusive future, the US stands ready to support those efforts, said the US side after the meeting held at state guesthouse Jamuna.

Assistant Secretary for International Finance at the US Department of the Treasury Brent Neiman, US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu, Principal Coordinator on SDGs Affairs Lamiya Morshed, Chief Adviser's Special Envoy on International Affairs Lutfey Siddiqi and Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin, among others, joined the meeting.

Bangladesh’s interim government is looking forward to having “multi-dimensional” discussions with the visiting US delegation.

The US officials also met Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain at state guesthouse Padma.

Great to meet the Foreign Affairs Adviser….we are committed to helping expand economic opportunities, build institutional capacity, uphold human rights, and mitigate climate risks with our partner, Bangladesh,” said the US side after the meeting.

The US delegation also met Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed and said they support Bangladesh’s path towards renewed dynamism and growth.

“Our engagement with top economic policymakers centered on the authorities’ efforts to propel economic growth, job creation, and sustainability, including through engaging with international financial institutions,” said the US Embassy in Dhaka after the meeting with the Finance Adviser.

Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin hosted a working lunch at state guesthouse Padma.

This is the first US delegation in Bangladesh following the formation of the interim government led by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on August 8.

The arrival of the first team of the United States (during this tenure) is a great reflection of the importance they attach to the relationship with Bangladesh. This implies that this discussion will be multi-dimensional; it will not be limited to just one topic, said Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin.

The US and Bangladeshi officials discussed how the United States can support Bangladesh’s economic growth, financial stability, and development needs.