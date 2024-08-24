Met office predicts rain across country - Dainikshiksha

Bangladesh Meteorological Department today predicted light to moderate and moderately heavy to heavy rainfall or thundershowers with temporary gusty wind at places over all eight divisions of the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9 am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions," said the weather bulletin issued here this morning.

Day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country, it added.

Country's maximum temperature on Friday was recorded 35.0 degrees Celsius in Sylhet district while today's minimum temperature 24.1 degrees Celsius was recorded in Bandarban district.

Rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6 am today was recorded 61 mm in Ishwardi, an upazila of Pabna district.

The sun sets at 6:24 pm today and rises at 5:37 am tomorrow in the capital.source: bss