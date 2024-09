Metro rail service from Dhaka’s Agargaon to Motijheel has been suspended since 9:45 am today due to technical faults.

Expressing regret for this inconvenience, the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) said they will notify commuters after the operations resume.

Movement of the metro rail remains as usual on the Uttara North to Agargaon route, according to a Facebook post of the DMTC on its verified page.source: unb