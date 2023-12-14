Mild cold wave may sweep over western and northwestern parts of country - Dainikshiksha

Mild cold wave may sweep at places over western and northwestern part of Bangladesh, said a met office forecast for the next 24 hours begins from 9am today.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country moderate to thick fog may occur over the country during midnight to morning, it said.

Night temperature may fall slightly and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded 30.7 degree Celsius at Teknaf and minimum temperature today was recorded 10.3 degree Celsius at Tetulia.

Ridge of Sub-continental high extends up to West Bengal and adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay.

The sun sets at 05:13 pm today and rises at 06:33 am tomorrow in the capital.source: bss