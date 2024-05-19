Mob attack in Kyrgyzstan: Pakistan repatriates 140 students from Bishkek - Dainikshiksha

Mob attack in Kyrgyzstan: Pakistan repatriates 140 students from Bishkek

dainikshiksha desk |

Pakistan asked its nationals in Kyrgyzstan to stay indoors after mobs attacked foreigners in the capital Friday night over some unknown dispute with migrants, the Foreign Ministry said Saturday. It also repatriated 140 Pakistani students from Bishkek after the violence.

A special flight bringing the Pakistani students home from Kyrgyzstan landed at an airport on Saturday in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore, the Interior Ministry said.

Pakistan plans to use more such flights to bring back all those who want to leave Bishkek following the violence in the central Asian country, the ministry added.

According to local media, the violence began last week following a clash between Kyrgyz people and foreigners in the city.

Earlier, Pakistan said its embassy in Bishkek was in contact with the Kyrgyz government to ensure the safety and security of its nationals. Some of the injured Pakistani students were treated at a local hospital in Bishkek, it said.

On Saturday, Pakistan summoned a Kyrgyz diplomat to lodge a protest over the alleged attacks on its nationals.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his concern over the violence and said he was immediately sending a senior Cabinet minister to Bishkek to supervise efforts to ensure the wellbeing of Pakistan students.

Pakistani authorities say they are unable to confirm if any of their nationals died in the attacks.

Thousands of Pakistanis are studying or working in Kyrgyzstan.source: unb

‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market - dainik shiksha ‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market PM urges KSA to extend visa approval time for Hajj pilgrims - dainik shiksha PM urges KSA to extend visa approval time for Hajj pilgrims Determined Rabbi overcomes disability to ace SSC exams with feet - dainik shiksha Determined Rabbi overcomes disability to ace SSC exams with feet Rains likely to drench Dhaka, six other divisions in 24 hours - dainik shiksha Rains likely to drench Dhaka, six other divisions in 24 hours Israel moves deeper into Rafah and fights Hamas militants regrouping in northern Gaza - dainik shiksha Israel moves deeper into Rafah and fights Hamas militants regrouping in northern Gaza Putin removes defence minister Shoigu - dainik shiksha Putin removes defence minister Shoigu Dhaka’s air ‘unhealthy’, 4th most polluted in the world this morning - dainik shiksha Dhaka’s air ‘unhealthy’, 4th most polluted in the world this morning please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0032289028167725