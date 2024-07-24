Mobile internet temporarily shut down, says Palak; cites unstable situation as reason - Dainikshiksha

In response to the unrest sparked by ongoing protests demanding reforms to the quota system in government jobs, mobile internet services have been temporarily shut down, State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, Zunaid Ahmed Palak said today (July 18, 2024).

During a press briefing at the ICT Tower in Dhaka’s Agargaon, Palak addressed the media, saying, “Mobile internet services have been temporarily halted due to the unstable situation created centering the protests. Once the situation stabilizes, we will restore connectivity promptly.”

The state minister explained that the suspension was necessary to curb the spread of rumors and maintain stability amid the protests. “Various groups with vested interest have been spreading false information on social media, contributing to the instability. Hence, the decision to shut down mobile internet services was made without prior notice, based on the evolving situation,” he added.

Palak also highlighted the government’s communication with major social media platforms like Facebook, Google, YouTube, and TikTok.

He expressed dissatisfaction with their privacy policies concerning the removal of controversial content. “We have contacted these companies, but their privacy policies regarding content removal are not satisfactory. If their actions lead to any casualties, they will not be exempt from accountability. These companies must establish data centers in Bangladesh and operate in compliance with local laws,” he said.source: unb