Money launderers won’t be allowed to sleep in peace: New Bangladesh Bank Governor - Dainikshiksha

Newly appointed Bangladesh Bank Governor Dr. Ahsan H. Mansur issued a stern warning to money launderers, declaring that those involved in illicit financial activities will be held accountable and will not be allowed to “sleep peacefully.”

Speaking at a press conference at the central bank on his first day in office on Wednesday, Dr. Mansur pledged a relentless pursuit of those who have illegally moved money out of the country. “We will create such a situation that those who have taken the money will suffer. I will make sure that they cannot sleep with a pillow on their bed of money,” he vowed.

Dr. Mansur emphasized that the fight against money laundering will not be limited to the efforts of the government or Bangladesh Bank alone. He stressed the importance of international collaboration in bringing perpetrators to justice. “International law is helpful; it must be explored,” he said.

Acknowledging the challenges within the central bank itself, Dr. Mansur highlighted existing weaknesses in the country’s economic sector. He made it clear that there is no longer any room for concealment or manipulation of reports within the institution. “Now there is no scope to keep any central bank report, or audit report in the drawer. There is no scope for any kind of data manipulation,” he said.

Reflecting on past failures, Dr. Mansur noted that the central bank had previously been complicit in the looting and laundering of money abroad. He promised that everyone responsible for such crimes would face punishment.

In his address, Dr. Mansur also outlined his priorities for the central bank, including efforts to reduce inflation, maintain sustainable foreign exchange reserves, and ensure the stability of the forex market.

The press conference was attended by deputy governors, the central bank's spokesperson, and senior officials.source: unb