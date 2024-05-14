Mothers’ rally held to ensure quality primary education - Dainikshiksha

Mothers’ rally held to ensure quality primary education

dainikshiksha desk |

Social Motivation and Mothers' rally has been organized here with a goal to ensure quality primary education in the district.

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education in association with the district administration organised the Social Motivation and Mothers' rally at Sheikh Fazlul Huq Moni Memorial auditorium in Gopalganj district on Monday.

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Rumana Ali attended the function as the chief guest while Deputy Commissioner of Gopalganj Kazi Mahbubul Alam presided over the meeting.

Additional Director General of the Directorate of Primary Education Manish Chakma, Gopalganj district Awami League president Mahbub Ali Khan, Dhaka divisional director of the Directorate of Primary Education Mirza Mohammad Hasan Khosru and Gopalganj district Primary Education Officer Nikhil Chandra
Halder spoke on the occasion.

The guardians of the students highlighted the problem on disseminating education of the school, possibilities and other issues.

To ensure quality education, the state minister gave assurance to resolve the problems.source: bss

