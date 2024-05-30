MoU between DU, Yuxi Normal University signed - Dainikshiksha

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Dhaka University (DU) and Yuxi Normal University, China was signed wednesday aimed at conducting collaborative academic and research activities.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr ASM Maksud Kamal and President of Yuxi Normal University Prof Duan Hongyun singed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides at the university's VC Office Lounge here, said a press release.

Pro-VC (Academic) Prof Dr Sitesh Chandra Bachar, Treasurer Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, DU Science Faculty Dean Prof Dr Md Abdus Samad and Dean of DU Faculty of Arts Prof Dr Abdul Bashir were present on the occasion.

Under the MoU, the two universities will jointly organise seminar, symposium, workshop, conference and training programmes along with exchanging faculty members, students and researchers as well as information and research materials.

The DU VC thanked the Yuxi Normal University President Prof Duan for signing the MoU and hoped that both the universities would be highly academically benefited by this initiative.This MoU will play an effective role to promote academic and research collaboration between the two universities, he said, adding: "The bi-lateral existing friendly relationship between the two countries will be further strengthened through these joint academic and research collaboration."source: bss