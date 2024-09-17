Mozammel Babu, Shyamal Dutta, Shahriar Kabir placed on 7-day remand - Dainikshiksha

A Dhaka court on Tuesday placed Ekattor TV’s chief editor Mozammel Haque Babu, editor of Bhorer Kagoj Shyamal Dutta, and Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee president Shahriar Kabir on seven-day remand in two murder cases filed with the Ramna Police Station and Bhashantek Police Station.

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Sanaullah passed the order as police sought ten-day remand to interrogate them, the court inspector Asaduzzaman told New Age.

Mozammel Haque Babu and Shahriar Kabir were accused in a case filed with Ramna police station for killing 19-year-old girl Liza Akter on July 18 during the student-led mass uprising, police said.

The victim’s father Joynal Sikder filed the case on September 5.

Shahriar Kabir was arrested on early Tuesday in Dhaka’s Banani area.

Four people, including chief editor of Ekattor TV, Mozammel Babu, and editor of Bhorer Kagoj, Shyamal Dutta, were apprehended by local people while attempting to go to India through Dhobaura border in Mymensingh.

Local people apprehended them in the border area and handed them over to Dhobaura police station on Sunday night.[i]

According to a report of the United News of Bangladesh, Shyamal Dutta was placed on the remand in a case filed with Bhashantek Police Station over a shooting incident that led to the death of a youth.

Dhaka additional chief metropolitan magistrate Md Sanaullah issued the remand order after a hearing following a 10-day remand plea by sub-inspector Md Shahidul Biswas.

The case was filed with Bhashantek Police Station in the capital.

Despite a plea from the defense lawyers for bail and the cancellation of the 10-day remand, the court approved the seven-day remand to allow for further questioning of the accused.source: newage