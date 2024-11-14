Mujib's portrait shouldn’t have been removed: BNP - Dainikshiksha

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Tuesday criticised the removal of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's portrait from the Darbar Hall of Bangabhaban, describing it as an inappropriate action.

“After August 15, 1975, Khondaker Mostaq Ahmad had removed the portrait of Sheikh Mujib from Bangabhaban, but Ziaur Rahman later reinstated it," he said.

Rizvi made the remarks while inaugurating a free medical camp and blood donation programme at the BNP’s Nayapaltan central office.

The event was organised by the party to commemorate National Revolution and Solidarity Day, which marks the civil-military uprising of November 7, 1975.

Rizvi referred to a statement by Mahfuj Alam, an advisor to the interim government, who announced that Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s portrait had been removed from Bangabhaban.

“You may have done it, but time does not always pass in the same way. Everyone’s contributions should be properly acknowledged. So, I believe his (Mujib’s) photo should not have been taken down,” he said.

Rizvi also said that history would ultimately judge the contributions of individuals to national life, and it should be the responsibility of the people to assess and weigh the contributions and misdeeds of anybody.

“As we are not as narrow-minded as the Awami League, we believe Sheikh Mujib's portrait should not have been removed from Bangabhaban,” the BNP leader stated.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Mahfuj Alam, an advisor to the interim government, wrote: “The photo of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman—Post '71 Fascist—has been removed from the Darbar Hall. It is a shame that we couldn't remove his pictures from Bangabhaban after the 5th of August.”

source: UNB